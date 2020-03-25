Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Goldenway International Trade Company Ltd. is recalling Golden Mushrooms Enoki Mushrooms in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product to date.

The enoki mushrooms were sold in Ontario and Quebec and made have been sold nationwide. The recalled product is Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms, sold in 200 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 8 809201 000039. All units that have been sold up to and including March 24, 2020 are recalled.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you were going to cook the mushrooms first. There is a possibility of cross-contamination between the mushrooms and items in your kitchen as well as other uncooked foods. Throw it away n a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take the mushrooms back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched which may prompt the recall of more products.

You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you have discarded the mushrooms to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Freezing doesn’t kill this bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the mushroom package and after cleaning.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illnesses caused by this bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel ill with what seems like a mild case of the flu, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, and premature labor. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.