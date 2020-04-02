Golden Ray Cooking Margarine Recalled in Canada For Rancidity

by

Bedessee Imports is recalling Golden Ray Cooking Margarine for rancidity, according to a notice posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site. The margarine was distributed in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled product is Golden Ray Cooking Margarine sold in 17.5 ounce packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 69065 00482 8, and the code on the. label is BUI 287.

Rancidity is caused when oils oxidize. Eating rancid food won’t make you sick with nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, but can potentially create free radical compounds that can be toxic in the long run. Rancid oils have been linked to neurological disorders, cancer, advanced aging, and heart disease.

The issue is polyunsaturated fats, which were used to replace trans fats in manufacturing. Trans fats are more stable than polyunsaturated fats, which have a shorter shelf life. Rancid foods will typically have a stale, paint like odor.

Most cooking oils should be stored in a dark, cool place. Exposure to warm temperatures, light, and oxygen accelerate the process of rancidity. It’s best to refrigerate any oils or fats made from polyunsaturated oils. But smaller quantities and pay attention to use-by dates.

If you purchased Golden Ray Cooking Margarine with this UPC number and code, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.