Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Guan’s enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to another company’s enoki mushrooms, but no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this particular product.

The mushrooms were distributed from California, New York, and Pennsylvania in retail stores through produce distributors or wholesalers. The recalled product is Guan’s Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea), packaged in a 200 gram/7.05 ounce clear plastic package. The words “Enoki Mushroom” is printed in English, Korean, and French on the label.

The UPC number on the product is 859267007013, printed on the back. The package code of 14-1 imprinted on the lower right corner of the product. The mushrooms are shipped in a white cardboard box with 25 pieces of 200 grams. The box has Guan’s logo in green and the number 02473.

If you bought Guan’s enoki mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms. The possibility of cross-contamination is present. Throw them away after first wrapping the package in plastic wrap or foil, and put it in a secure garbage can. You can also take the mushrooms back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill the pathogen. Wash your hands with soap and water after you clean and after handling the product.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, may not appear for 70 days. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature labor if they contract this infection. Symptoms for these women are mild and may appear to be the flu. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.