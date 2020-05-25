Healthy Choice Power Bowls Recall For Small Rocks Expanded

by

The recall of Healthy Choice Power Bowls for small rocks, or foreign material contamination, has been updated to include more products. About 276,872 pounds of the products are being recalled. These rocks pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. No confirmed illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date.

The recall has been expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates. The products were produced at two different establishments. The newly recalled products are:

9.5-ounce cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-ounce cartons containing HC “P’OWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-ounce cartons containing HC “POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

The produts were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada. The recall was first discovered when there were more consumer complaints about the rocks in the products.

If you purchased any of these products, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.