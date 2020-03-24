Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom Recalled For Sulfites

by

Tiffany Food Corporation of Brooklyn, New York is recalling Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom Dried Mushrooms because it may contain sulfites. Anyone who is allergic to sulfites may have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms were distributed in Florida, Ohio, California, and Massachusetts through grocery stores and food markets. The product has the UPC number 6 943153 804047 and no other coding.

The mushrooms are packaged in a 170 gram/6 ounce clear, green, gold and red plastic bags. This is a product is China.

The recall was issued after routine sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and subsequent analysis revealed the presence of sulfites in Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom. The level of sulfites in the product is high enough to potentially cause a life-threatening reaction in sulfite-sensitive individuals.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Retailers should remove the product from stores shelves and hold them until they get instructions on how to return it from the company.

Symptoms of a sulfite allergy can include difficulty swallowing, flushing, dizziness, hives, itching, upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, and a drop in blood pressure. Some people may have difficulty breathing. If you are experiencing these symptoms see your doctor.