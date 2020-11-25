by

Hy Vee stores are recalling Short Cuts Vegetable Mix in two varieties for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold in the store’s eight-state region, which includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are Short Cuts Vegetable Mix in two varieties: Hy Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix, with UPC number 0272083305352, and Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix, with UPC number 0272104105992 printed on the label. These products have a “Best if Used By” date of December 3, 2020. You can see pictures of the product packages at the FDA web site.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. No other Hy Vee Short Cuts products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook it first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw it away after first double bagging the item. Put it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the products back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or pantry with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching these items.

If you ate these items, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be dry careful about this pathogen, since it can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, see your doctor.