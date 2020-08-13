Mr. Wok Foods Recalled For Five Undeclared Allergens

by

About 200,000 pounds of Mr. Wok Foods are being recalled for misbranding and undeclared allergens. The allergens that these products may contain include milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, and/or oysters. The products also may contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites that are not declared on the labels.

That means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to these ingredients, as well as people who are lactose intolerant or have celiac disease, may have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from August 6, 2019 through August 6, 2020. A spreadsheet that contains the list of recalled products is available at the USDA web site. Some of the recalled items are Pork with Bulgogi Sauce, Shu Mai Chicken with Mushroom, Curry Chicken, Tempura Fried Chicken Nuggets, Tempura Fried Chicken Nuggets, Beef Sliced for Stir Fry, Chicken Meatballs Buffalo, Chicken Sliced, BBQ Pork Sliced, and Sweet & Chilli Sauce Chicken Meatball, among others. You can see the package sizes and use by dates on the spreadsheet.

These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide. All of these items have the establishment number “EST. 20783″ or P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews.

If you have purchased any of these Mr. Wok Foods products, do not eat them if you are allergic to or sensitive to milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, oysters, MSG, sesame products, or sulfites. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.