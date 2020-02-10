Nuts 'N More Plain Peanut Spread Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Nuts ‘N More is recalling Nuts ‘N More Plain Peanut Spread because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall is the result of potential Listeria species that was found in a finished product through routine testing. The company has stopped producing and distributing this product as officials in Rhode Island and the company continue their investigation.

The recall is for 4,143 jars of Nuts ‘N More Plain Peanut Spread. It was sold in Virginia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Alabama, Indiana, Florida, and also in Canada and the UK. The lot number on the product is LOT PB91, which is located on the lid. The expiration date on the peanut spread is 03/04/2021. The peanut spread is sold in a 16 ounce plastic jar. There is zero tolerance for Listeria contamination in ready-to-eat products in this country.

If you bought this product do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can that has a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean the area where you stored the product with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though their own illness is mild and similar to the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor and tell her about this recall.