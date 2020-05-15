Peekaboo Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled For Listeria

by

Ramar Foods of Pittsburg, California is recalling Peekaboo Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream with Hidden Spinach because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This ice cream was available for purchase at some Target stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Only 33 containers of this product were purchased by consumers. The rest have been removed from teh marketplace.

The recalled product is Peekaboo Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach Ice Cream, packaged in 14 ounce, printed paper containers. The UPC number is 8685400001, and the best before date of 10/08/2021 is printed on the bottom of the carton.

Internal routine testing by Ramar Foods found the bacteria in some packages of the ice cream. Production has been suspended while the company works with the FDA to investigate.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and best before date, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a sealed package in a garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirth with this infection even. though their illness is mild. Young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems and chronic illnesses are most likely to have serious complications from this pathogen.

You should clean out your freezer with a mild bleach solution if you purchased this ice cream. Freezing doesn’t kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Use a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. And wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.