Possible Hepatitis A at LaRoma’s Pizzeria in Rome, New York

An employee tested positive for hepatitis A at LaRoma’s Pizzeria in Rome, New York, according to a press release issued by the Oneida County Health Department. The employee “worked while infectious and may have exposed people who were patrons of the shop,” according to the press release. The Health Department is also alerting people who ordered take-out food from that venue.

That employee worked at the LaRoma’s Pizzeria, located at 600 Floyd Avenue in Rome, between April 20, 2020 and May 4, 2020. Since the hepatitis A vaccine is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure, that means that anyone who ate there or ordered take out food on April 27, 2020 must get a vaccination today. Contact the Health Department at 315-798-5747 and press 1 to make an appointment for a shot.

Anyone who ate food from that restaurant from April 20, 2020 to April 26 may no longer be eligible for a vaccine. Check with your doctor to make sure. All those people can do is monitor themselves for the symptoms of hepatitis A. Those symptoms include yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, upset stomach, abdominal pain, stomach pain, vomiting, fever, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, joint pain, diarrhea, and feeling tired.

Symptoms usually begin between 15 and 50 days after exposure to the virus, with an average of 28 days. If you do have any of these symptoms, contact the Health Department or your health care provider.

The virus is spread in several ways. You can contract it by eating food or drinking fluids that are contaminated. It can also be spread person-to-person. Finally, it can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated.

LaRoma’s Pizzeria has been notified of this issue and is cooperating with the Health Department. The restaurant will be re-inspected as needed over the next few weeks. Phyllis D. Ellis, BSN, MS, FACHE, Director of Health for the department, said, “All those who are eligible should get vaccinated for hepatitis A.”