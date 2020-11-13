Potential Hepatitis A Exposure at Trading Post in Yates County, NY

by

A potential Hepatitis A exposure at the Trading Post Restaurant in Yates County, New York may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to the Yates County Health Department. The notice did not definitively state what the risk was, although it’s usually an employee who worked while infectious.

The dates that posed a risk for hepatitis A exposure are October 18, 20, 23, 25, and 28, 2020. Most people do not get sick when a food worker has hepatitis A, but there is still a risk, according to the notice.

Unfortunately, those dates are all outside the two week window when a hepatitis A vaccine is effective. Anyone who visited that restaurant during those dates should monitor themselves for the symptoms of hepatitis A, and see their doctor if any do appear. If you ate at that restaurant on days other than those listed, there was no exposure, according to the announcement.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can appear between 15 and 50 days after infection. These symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, vomiting, nausea, dark colored urine, light clay-colored stools, and yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice). Some people can be infected and show no symptoms at all.

Anyone infected with this virus can spread it to others for two weeks before symptoms begin, so they don’t even know they are sick. The restaurant is open and under no restrictions from the health department. The owner and staff have been cooperating with the investigation and there is no ongoing risk or concern to patrons. If you have questions you can contact the health department at 315-536-5160.

The best way to prevent the spread of this contagious virus is to get vaccinated. In addition, everyone should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom or taking care of someone who is sick. Wash your hands before preparing food and eating. And stay home from work or school whenever you are ill, especially with a diarrheal illness.