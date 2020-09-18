Prepared Popcorn Brands Recalled in Canada For Pieces of Glass

by

Two prepared popcorn brands recalled in Canada may have foreign material contamination, more specifically, pieces of glass, which can injure teeth or the mouth and may pose a choking hazard. Both products were distributed in British Columbia at the retail level. This is a Class 3 level recall.

The first recall is for Preferred Popcorn Organic Popcorn in two varieties, distributed by Ingredients Plus Distribution. The first is Organic Butterfly Popcorn, packaged in 22.68 kg packages. The UPC number on that product is 7 64256 30002 3, and the codes printed on the label are PN122-9367A PKD: 07/27/2020 and EXP 07/27/2021. The second recalled product from that distributor is Medium Organic Yellow Popcorn packaged in 11.34 kg sizes, with no UPC number. The codes on that product are PN122-9366A EXP July 27/2021.

The second recall is for Famous Foods Organic Popcorn sold in two sizes, distributed by Famous Foods. The first is Popcorn Organic sold in 1 kg packages, with UPC number 0200501 206493. All units sold from August 21, 2020 to September 1, 2020, inclusively, are recalled. In addition, Popcorn Organic packaged in 455 kg packages is recalled. The UPC number on that product is 0200502 403792. All units sold from August 21, 2020 to August 31, 2020, inclusively, are recalled.

If you bought any of these two prepared popcorn brands recalled for glass in those package sizes with those UPC numbers and for sale dates and codes, do not eat them. Throw them away after double bagging them and put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.