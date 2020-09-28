Provigo Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O157 Contamination

by

Provigo ground beef is being recalled in Canada by JBS Food Canada for possible E. coli O157 contamination. The ground beef was sold in Quebec at the retail level. The ground beef was sold at Provigo Hull, 1 du Plateau, in Gatineau, Quebec. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are Provigo ground beef in medium grind, in a club pack. The package sizes are variable. The UPC number on the label starts with 0 213026. All packages with the best before dates of 16.SE2020, 17.SE2020, or 18.Se2020 are recalled. Also recalled is Provigo lean ground beef fresh club pack, also packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number on that product starts with 0 217334. All packages with the best before dates 16.SE2020, 17.SE2020, or 18.Se2020 are recalled.

The recall was triggered by the company. The government is investigation, and more recalls may be issued.

Check to see if you have these products in your home. It’s important to not use these products, because of the potential of cross-contamination. In addition, many people do not cook ground beef to well done, or 160°F, and some bacteria could survive to make you sick.

If you did buy either of these products, throw them away, first double bagging them or wrapping them well in foil or plastic wrap. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. Or you could take the ground beef back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food that is contaminated with E. coli O157 will not look, smell, or taste spoiled, and the texture of the food will not change. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. Anyone experiencing those symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.