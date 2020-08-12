Public Health Alert For Blue Grass Smoked Sausages For Listeria

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Blue Grass smoked sausage products that were sold under various brand names because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. A recall has not been requested because all products are most likely no longer available in stores, and are past their use by or freeze by date. This does mean, however, that some of these products could be in consumers’ home freezers. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat products.

The ready-to-eat smoked sausage items were produced on April 22, 2020. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The recalled items are:

14 ounce plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “BLUE GRASS METTWURST,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14 ounce plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “WALNUT CREEK FOODS Smoked Sausage,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14 ounce plastic packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl “SMOKED BRATWURST,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14 ounce plastic packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl “SMOKED BRATWURST WITH CHEESE,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

These products all have the establishment number “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered by routine testing. One of the products was contaminated with the pathogen. The other recalled products may be affected by cross-contamination.

Check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of these Blue Grass Smoked Sausage products. If you did, throw them away in a sealed package or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate any of these products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle stiffness, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth, but may only have mild symptoms that seem like the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.