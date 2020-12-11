by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for fresh goat meat that was not inspected by the federal inspection. The meat was also produced outside inspection hours. A recall was not requested because government officials believe that these products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products to date.

The goats were slaughtered by Texas Livestock and Halal Meat Processors of Houston, Texas on various dates ranging from November 7, 2020 to December 5, 2020. The recalled products include various weights of raw, fresh goat carcasses, livers, kidneys, and hearts that were sold at World Foods Warehouse, which is a grocery store and butcher located in Houston, Texas.

This fresh goat meat was shipped to the one retail location and then sold to consumers. These items may or may not have a stamped USDA mark of inspection with the establishment number “00915.”

The problem was discovered when FSUS received an anonymous tip that the firm was conducting slaughter operations outside of their approved hours of operation. FSIS then investigated the complaint and issued this public health alert.

The government is concerned that some of these items may be in consumers’ home freezers. Check your freezer to see if you have any of these items. If you do, throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.