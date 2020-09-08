Public Health Alert For Imported Cooked Duck Blood Curds

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for and undetermined amount of imported cooked duck blood curds from China because of technical problems and lack of inspection. The product does not identify an eligible establishment number on the packaging and wasn’t presented to FSIS for import re-inspection. A recall was not requested because the government has not been able to contact the importer. And the total amount of ineligible product is not determined because the investigation is ongoing.

The product subject to the alert is 10.58 ounce (300 gram) vacuum packed packages containing cooked duck blood curds, DUC BLOOD. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has not received an official inspection certificate issued by the People’s Republic of China to certify that the product is eligible. Since it is not eligible for import into this country, it is considered unfit for human consumption.

The problem was identified through an investigation with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. FSIS is working with this agency on the ongoing investigation.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not sell it. You can throw it away after double bagging it to reduce the possibility of animals accessing it. USDA can’t confirmed if the imported cooked duck blood curds were properly heated to control pathogens that may affect domestic livestock.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses due to the consumption of this product. Anyone who is concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.