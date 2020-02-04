Rompe Pecho Products Recalled For Microbial Contamination

by

Efficient Laboratories is voluntarily recalling one lot each of Rompe Pecho EX, CF, and MAX liquid. These products are used to treat symptoms of the flu and the common cold. The three lots have been found to contain microbial contamination.

The recall notice did not state what type of microbe may have contaminated these products, but it did state that “In rare circumstances, consumption of Rompe Pecho from these lots could result in vomiting and diarrhea. Efficient Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events to date.”

Each product is packaged in a box containing one bottle of the liquid product. The product lots are: Rompe Pecho EX lot 19F332, with expiration date June 2022, Rompe Pecho CF lot 19H359, with expiration date of August 2022, and Rompe Pecho MAX lot 19B42, with expiration date February 2022. The lot numbers and expiration dates can be found printed on the bottom of the cartons. These Rompe Pecho products were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and retailers.

Efficient Laboratories is notifying distributors of these recalls by email. If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any adverse reactions experienced after taking this product or any FDA-regulated product can be reprove to the FDA. Use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by fax, or by regular mail.