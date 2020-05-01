Sapsucker Tree Water and St. Francis Herb Coconut Oil Recalled

by

Two products are being recalled in Canada: one is Sapsucker Tree Water because the cans are swelling, and the other is St. Francis Herb Farm Coconut Oil. There are no reports of illness or adverse reactions with either of these recalled products, since both are non harmful recalls.

The first recall is for Sapsucker Organic Sparkling Tree Water. It is being recalled in Canada because the cans that contain the beverage are swelling. According to the recall notice, this is a microbiological – non harmful recall, for quality or spoilage. The recalling company is Lower Valley Beverage Company. The product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level.

The recalled products are Sapsucker The Original One – Organic Sparkling Tree Water sold in 355 ml containers. The UPC number on the product is 8 98171 00001 7. The best before date is 01/2021/06, and the code is HH:MM 017 (where HH:MM is the time stamp). Also recalled is the same product sold in 8 x 355 ml packages. The UPC number is 8 98171 00004 8, the best before date is 01/2021/06, and the Batch is SS-017.

The second recall is for St. Francis Herb Farm Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil, for mould. This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level.

The recalled products are St. Francis Herb Farm Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil sold in 370 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 8 17695 00910 8, and the code on the label is C9720320BBMA2021MA. Also recalled is St. Francis Herb Farm Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil sold in 800 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 8 17695 00911 5, and the code on the product is C9720420BBMA2021MA.

If you have any of these products in your home, don’t consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.