Sealtest Milk Products Recalled in Canada For Sanitizer Contamination

Some Sealtest milk products by Agropur Cooperative are being recalled inCanada because they may be contaminated with a sanitizer, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The milk was distributed in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. There has been one illness reported to government officials in association with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products include Sealtest Skim Milk in 2 liter containers, with UPC number 64420001412 and code FE 08 (1490); Sealtest Skim Milk in 4 liter containers, with UPC number 64420001405 and codes 1490 FE08; Sealtest 1% milk sold in 4 item containers, with UPC number 64420001603 and codes 1490 FE08; Sealtest 2% milk sold in 4 liter containers with UPC number 64420000774 and codes 1490 FE08; and Sealtest 2% milk sold in 1 liter containers, with UPC number 64420000798 and codes FE 08 (1490).

Also recalled is L’ecole, c’est nourissant 2% milk, sold in 150 milliliter containers, with UPC number 55872001068 and codes FE 08 (1490); and Sealtest 3.25% milk, sold in 1 liter containers, with UPC number 64420000224 and codes FE 08 (1490).

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site. Look at them carefully to see if you have purchased any of these recalled milk products. If you have, throw the milk away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food that is contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consuming this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach, or vomiting.

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation and may call for the recall of more products. If that is the case, the recalls will be posted on their web site. The government is also making sure that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.