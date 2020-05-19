Serenity Meadows Raw Milk Tests Positive for Listeria in Cayuga County NY

by

Serenity Meadows raw milk has tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a news release issued by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The dairy is located at 2890 Jorolemon Road in Weedsport, New York.

Two lab samples confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the unpasteurized milk. This pathogen can cause serious illness, especially for people in high risk groups, including the very young, the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and pregnant women.

Officials recommend that anyone who purchased raw milk from that dairy discard it immediately. They are also asking that anyone who purchased that milk call the department at 315-730-9738. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The dairy owners are prohibited from selling raw milk until samples return showing that the milk is free from pathogenic bacteria.

Raw milk is not pasteurized, meaning it can contain potentially dangerous pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, and Brucella. In New York, raw milk is only sold directly from the farm to the consumer. Farmers must conduct a serious of tests on their animals, including a brucellosis milk ring test, a tuberculosis test for each animal, water tests, and pathogen tests for each animal along with a monthly milk sample.

If you did purchase raw milk from that dairy, discard it. It’s a good idea to then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t destroy it.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up. to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though their symptoms are mild. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.