Sienna Turtle Brownie Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Massachusetts is recalling 26 cases of Sienna Turtle Brownie because it may contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

This brownie was distributed through retail wholesale clubs in Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana. The Sienna Turtle Brownie, with UPC number 8495241115 and lot code 19198, can be identified by the name and product image on the tray. The tray size is 17.1875 inches by 13.125 inches by 2 inches.

This recall was initiated because the company discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. A temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process occurred.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to severe. They include tingling of the lips, mouth, and tongue; itching; hives; difficulty breathing, and swelling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.