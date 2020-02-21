Silani Mozzarella Ball Recalled in Canada for Generic E. coli Contamination

by

Silani Sweet Cheese Ltd. is recalling Silani Mozzarella Ball for possible generic E. coli contamination. That means this E. coli does not necessarily cause human illness, but it is an indicator of contamination with fecal matter. Generic E. coli is found in the intestines of animals.

The recalled product was sold nationally in Canada at the retail level. This is a Class 2 classification recall, which means “in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled product is Silani Mozzarella Ball, sold in 260 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 65052 51369 4, and the code on the product is Best Before: 2021.01.08.

Check your refrigerator to see if you have purchased this cheese, with that UPC number and codes. If you did, do not eat the cheese, even if you plan to cook with it. Put the cheese in a sealed container or wrap it in foil or plastic wrap. Then put it in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will post any more recalls that may be related to this issue. If more recalls are issued, they will appear on the CFIA web page.