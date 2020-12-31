by

Midwestern Pet Foods of Evansville, Indiana is recalling Sportmix Dog and Cat Food in different varieties because they contain levels of Aflatoxin, which can be deadly to pets, that are over acceptable limits. These products were sold nationally to online distributors and to retail stores.

Some illnesses and deaths of dogs have been reported in association with some lots of Sportmix High Energy. No cat or human illnesses have been reported to the company.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which grows on corn and other grains that are used to make pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

The recalled products are:

50 pound bags of Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44 pound bags of Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50 pound bags of Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44 pound bags of Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31 pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15 pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

The lot code information is printed on the back of the bag. It appears in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.” You can see examples of this code in pictures on the FDA web site.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull these lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate recalled products. If you purchased any of the above Sportmix Dog and Cat Food items, do not feed them to your pets or to wild animals.

Destroy the products so that children, pets, and wildlife can’t access them. Then wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers before using them again.

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning, see your veterinarian. Those symptoms may include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea. Give a full diet history to your vet, and also take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.