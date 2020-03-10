Sun Hong Foods Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria: Possible Outbreak

by

Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. All cases of the product, which are from Korea, are being recalled. The recall notice states that “We are aware that ill persons who may have consumed the product are under investigation.”

The recalled product is Enoki Mushroom (Product of Korea), sold in Net Weight 7.05 ounce/200 gram white cardboard boxes. The mushrooms were distributed in California, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Florida. Stores that may carry this brand of mushrooms are (Asian Supermarket), J&L Supermarket, Jusgo Supermarket, ZTao Market, New Sang Supermarket, and Galleria Market.

Enoki mushrooms are white with a long stem and small caps and are usually sold in clusters. The mushrooms are packaged in clear plastic bags with green panels. Labeling on the front of the package will have four characters in Korean, then Enoki Mushrooms (orange font), Product of Korea, Net weight 7.05 ounce/200 grams. The UPC number on the product is 7 426852 625810. The mushrooms are sold refrigerated.

Samples of the Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms were tested by the state of Michigan and the tests revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, because of the potential of cross-contamination. Throw the mushrooms away after first wrapping the container in foil or plastic wrap. Put it into a secure garbage can. You can take the mushrooms back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the mushrooms.

If you have eaten this product, watch out for symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include stiff neck, high fever, serious headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, premature labor, and infection in the newborn. If you do feel ill, call your doctor.