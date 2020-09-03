Sunshine Mills Pet Foods Recalled For Elevated Aflatoxin Levels

by

Three different brands of Sunshine Mills pet foods are being recalled for elevated aflatoxin levels. Aflatoxin is a mold that can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities. No problems or issues have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The potential for aflatoxin levels above the acceptable limit was discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. They found elevated levels in a single 4-pound bag of one lot of one of these products. Pets that have consumed these products and who have been affected by aflatoxin may show these symptoms: sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes, or gums, or diarrhea. If your pet has been ill, see your veterinarian.

These foods have been distributed in retail stores nationwide. No other Family Pet, Heartland Farms or Paws Happy Life products or other codes of these products are affected by this recall.

The recalled products include Family Pet Meaty Cuts of Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food sold in 4 pound packages with lot codes TD3 4/April/2020 and TD1 5/April/2020 and UPC number 3225120694; 14 pound packages with lot codes TB1 4/April/2020, TB2 4/April/2020, and TB3 3/April/2020 and UPC number 3225118078; and 28 pound size, with lot code TB3 3/April/2020 and UPC number 3225120694.

Also recalled is Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor in 14 pound packages with lot codes TB1 4/April/2020 and TB2 4/April/2020 and UPC number 7015514299; and 31 pound sizes with lot codes TA2 4/April/2020 and TA3 4/April/2020 and UPC number 7015514301. Finally, Paws Happy Life Butcher’s Choice Dog Food sold in 16 pound packages is recalled. The lot codes are TA1 4/April/2020 and TA2 4/April/2020 with UPC number 3680035763. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Sunshine Mills pet food products, do not feed them to your pet. Throw them away in a sealed garbage can so other animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.