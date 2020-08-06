Taylor Farms Products Made With Thomson International Onions Recalled

by

The USDA is issuing a public health alert for some Taylor Farms products made with Thomson International onions that were recalled for possible Salmonella Newport contamination. There is a multistate outbreak potentially linked to those onions that has sickened almost 400 people in the U.S., but there are no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of FSIS-regulated products made with those onions.

The ready to eat meat and poultry items were made on July 30 and July 31, 2020. They are:

7.25 ounce plastic sealed containers labeled “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by dates of 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

6.2 ounce plastic sealed containers labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by dates 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot codes TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7.

41.35 ounce plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by dates 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8.

10 ounce plastic sealed containers labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020.

7.75 ounce plastic sealed containers labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20.

17.25 ounce plastic sealed containers labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by dates of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26

These products all have the establishment number “P-34733” or “34733 inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container. These items were shipped to retail stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that some of these Taylor Farms products could be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased any. If you have, throw them away in a sealed container so other people or animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.