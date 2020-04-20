by

The FDA has asked a judge to enter a temporary injunction against Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, preventing the sale of Chlorine Dioxide products that are the equivalent to industrial bleach to treat coronavirus. The FDA issued a warning letter against the company on April 8, 2020 about this issue, but “The court also found that there is a danger that the defendants will continue violating the law without the temporary restraining order.”

The company makes “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS) which is an “unproven and potentially harmful treatment offered for sale to treat Coronavirus.” The courtt found that the FDA has demonstrated that Genesis is violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by unlawful distributing MMS, which is an unapproved new drug and misbranded drug.

When combined with the included activator, MMS has a chlorine dioxide content that is equivalent to industrial bleach.

The FDA has warned consumers many times over the past decade not to purchase or drink chlorine dioxide products such as MMS that are sold as medical treatments. After the warning letter was sent to Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, the company responded that they would not take corrective action and would continue to sell their product in violation of the law.

The FDA has received reports of people experiencing serious adverse events, including respiratory failure, life-threatening low blood pressure, acute liver failure, and QT prolongation, after drinking certain chlorine dioxide products. FDA has not approved Genesis’ product for any use, in spite of the defendants’ claims that these products can be used to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent diseases such as “COVID-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, multiple sclerosis, and HIV/AIDS.”

Genesis websites claims that “The Coronavirus is curable, you believe that? . . . MMS will kill it.” There is no scientific evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of MMS to treat any disease and there are no approved drug applications in effect for the product. And there is no vaccine or any drug approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, entered the temporary restraining order against Genesis and the individual defendants Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon until May 1st, 2020. There will be a hearing on the government’s request to extend the injunction on May 1st, 2020.