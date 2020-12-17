Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame Recalled For Listeria

by

Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalling company is Tesoros Trading Co. in Las Vegas, Nevada. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame that was sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores in Arizona, southern California, southern Nevada, and Utah only. All of this product has been removed from store shelves in those stores, but consumers may have this product in their homes.

The recalled product is packaged in a 16 ounce plastic package. It has these lot codes stamped on the back bottom portion of the package: 22LA102 M or 22LA102 N or 22LA102 P. The company and the FDA are investigating the source of the possible contamination.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook the edamame. Throw it away after double bagging it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t get to it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you have discarded this product clean the area where you stored it with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item and after cleaning.

If you ate any of these edamame, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include stiff neck, high fever, severe headache, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness is mild. If you do feel sick contact your doctor and tell her about this recall and the potential contamination.