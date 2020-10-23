Tropique Assorted Fruit Jelly Bag and Jars Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Comercial Mexicana Internacional Inc. in Bethpage, New York is recalling Tropique Assorted Fruit Jelly Bag and Tropique Jelly Animal Jar because they pose a potential choking hazard. These small jelly cups that contain carrageenan (seaweed extract) have been identified as a choking hazard in children.

The potential hazard was discovered during a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. These recalled jelly cups were sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania in retail stores. No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are all Tropique brand. They include Tropique Assorted Fruit Jelly 30/9 pcs in a 10.6 ounce plastic bag. The UPC number is 732068496333 and the best before date is 9/17/2021. The remaining products all have the best before date of 1/18/2022. Also recalled is Jelly Animal Tiger Jar 6/26 ounce, with UPC number 732068496050; Animal Owl Jar 6/26 ounce with UPC number 732068496012; Duck Jar 6/26 ounce with UPC number 732068495992; Bear Jar 6/26/ ounce with UPC number 732068496098; Panda Jar 6/26 ounce with UPC number 732068496036; Pig Jar 6/26 ounce with UPC number 732068496074; and Cat Jar 6/26 ounce with UPC number 732068496111.

The first product is packaged in a plastic green bag with a fruit design on the front, with nine individual plastic jelly cups inside each pack. The remaining products are packaged in a plastic jar with and animal shape. Each have 22 individual plastic jelly cups inside.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them and don’t give them to children. You can throw them away in a double bagged or sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.