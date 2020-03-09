Two More Recalls of Tuna For Histamine in Canada

by

Two more recalls of tuna for histamines in Canada have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). High levels of histamine in fish products can cause scrombroid food poisoning, an allergic reaction.

The first recall of tuna for histamine is an update for certain O/W Ahi Tuna products sold in Alberta and British Columbia at the consumer level. The recalled products are Pricesmart O/W Ahi Tuna, sold in variable packages at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia. The UPC number starts with 226248. All products sold from September 18, 2019 through November 6, 2019 are recalled.

Save On Foods O/W Ahi Tuna is also recalled, in variable packages. The UPC number starts with 226248 and all units sold from November 7, 2019 to February 28, 2020 at Pricesmart stores in British Columbia are recalled. Finally, Urban Fare O/W Ahi Tuna, sold in variable size packages at Urban Fare stores in Alberta and British Columbia, is recalled. The UPC number starts with 226248 and all units sold from September 18, 2019 to February 28, 2020 are recalled.

This recall was prompted by consumer complaints. No illnesses have been reported for this recall.

The second recall is for Tuna YF Barrel Cut by Centennial Foodservice. It was sold in Alberta to hotels, restaurants, and institutional customers.

The recalled product does not have a a brand name, but its common name is Tuna YF Barrel Cut 7.5 ounce. The size of the product is 6.8 kg. There is no UPC number. The pack dates are 15/11/2019 and 18/11/2019.

If you purchased any of these tuna products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

High levels of histamine can cause burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting, and a peppery taste in the mouth. This is an allergic reaction. Most people recover within a day or two, but some may need medical attention.