Unomundo Tuna Loins and Steaks Recalled For Histamine in Canada

by

Seven Seas Limited is recalling Unomundo tuna loins and steaks from the marketplace in Canada because they may have elevated levels of histamine. Foods that are contaminated with high histamine levels won’t look, smell, or taste spoiled but can make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by heat. They were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and possibly nationwide.

High levels of histamine in fish can cause scombroid poisoning, which is an allergic reaction. Symptoms of this condition include facial swelling, dizziness, diarrhea, burning throat, headache, vomiting, sweating, palpitations, rash, and a peppery taste in the mouth. These symptoms usually resolve on their own within a few hours or a few days. Most people don’t require treatment, but some may need antihistamines.

Histamines form when some types of fish aren’t stored properly. Histamine levels may be distributed unevenly throughout the fish, so people who share a single contaminated portion may have a wide range of symptoms. The types of fish most likely to have this issue are tuna, mackerel, skipjack, and bonito.

The recalled products are both Unomundo brand. They are Tuna loin sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number on the product, but the Lot number is 59831, although it only appears on the master case. The second recalled product is Tuna steak, also sold in variable size packages with no UPC number. The lot number is also 59831. These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters and may not have a label or coding. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these recalled products, contact the store and ask.

The recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting an investigation which may lead to more recalls. There have been reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

If you purchased Unomundo tuna loins or tuna steaks, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. If you have experienced the symptoms of scombroid poisoning, call your doctor.