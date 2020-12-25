Veladis Herring in Oil Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

B&I Overseas Trading from Van Nuys, California is recalling Veladis Herring in Oil with Italian spices because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in association with this recall.

The recalled product is Veladis Herring in Oil with Italian spices that was packaged in a 17.64 ounce (500 gram) plastic package. The top portion of the package is stamped with the expiration date of 08/08/2021. That date is also considered the lot number. The UPC number printed on the label is 4823097903896.

This product was sold at some International retail stores in the state of Washington. All affected recalled product has been removed from sale. About 400 units of this product were sold in November and December 2020. The FDA and the company are investigating the source of this issue.

If you purchased this product with that expiration date and UPC number, do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

It’s then a good idea to clean out the area where you stored this product with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the product and after cleaning.

If you ate any of this product, watch yourself for symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle stiffness, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though they may think they just have the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.