VG Meats All Beef Sausages Recalled For Foreign Material

VG Meats All Beef Sausages (Hot) are being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination, according to a notice posted on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site. The foreign material is apparently pieces of bone, which can pose a choking hazard and a mouth and esophagus injury hazard. There is no information on whether or not any injuries have been reported to date. The agency seems to have stopped reporting about adverse reactions in its last few postings.

The recalled product is VG Meats All Beef Sausages (Hot), made by Four Brothers. The sausage package size is 570 grams, and the UPC number represented on the product label is 6 71313 09078 3. The code printed on the label is BATCH 32519 BB 20FE19. They were sold in Ontario at the retail level.

This product could be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased it.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people or animals can’t access it. Or you can take the sausage back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.