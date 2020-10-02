Walmart and Racetrac Watermelon Chunks Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Country Fresh is voluntarily recalling Walmart and Racetrac watermelon chunks and other products that contain the watermelon because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The pathogen was found on equipment used to pack these products. The FDA discovered the Listeria during a recent inspection. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in association with this recall.

The recall is for Walmart and Racetrac watermelon chunks and other items that contain watermelon that were shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s distribution centers stores in some stores located in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas. The product was packaged in a variety of clam shell containers. They were distributed from September 23, 2020 through September 25, 2020. The best if used by dates range from October 2 through October 4, 2020.

For the Walmart Freshness Guaranteed products, the recalled items are Watermelon 4 x 10 ounce, with UPC number 681131180672. Also recalled is Watermelon 2 x 32 ounce, with UPC number 681131180672; Watermelon Chunks in 2 x 42 ounce sizes with UPC number 681131180658; Watermelon Spears in 4 x 16 ounce packages with UPC number 681131180665; and Summer Blend FTC in 4 x 5 ounce packages, with UPC number 681131355094.

Also recalled is RaceTrac Watermelon, packaged in 5.5 ounce containers. The UPC number on that product is 74641000644. Finally, Melon Trio, sold in 5.5 ounce packages is recalled, with UPC number 74641031945. You can see pictures of products at the FDA web site.

This information is also on the FDA’s recall page, with no explanation:

Watermelon 32oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 32oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 42oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 42oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 16oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 16oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Watermelon 10oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/2

Watermelon 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URR0103, Use By 10/2/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/3/20

Summer Blend 5oz, Lot URS0103, Use By 10/4/20

Melon Trio 5.5oz, Lot URE0103, Use By 10/4/20

Walmart and Racetrac are removing the recalled items from store shelves. If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them, then put them into a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after touching the watermelon or its packaging.