Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Under Public Health Alert

by

A USDA public health alert is being issued for Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added because it was not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. A recall was not requested because officials think that consumers can no longer buy this item because it is no longer available on store shelves. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses due to the consumption of this product.

The beef stock was shipped to retail locations in the states of Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania. The beef stock was imported on or around November 5, 2020. The recalled item is 32-ounce cartons containing “Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added.” The UPC number printed on the label is 7789045652, and the codes marked on the product are 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022.

The product subject to the public health alert has the Canadian mark of inspection number 882 on the package. The problem was discovered when the purchaser found that the stock was delivered without FSIS import re-inspection.

FSIS thinks that some of this beef stock may be in consumers’ home pantries. Please check your pantry to see if you did buy it. If you have it, throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap. Place it in secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.