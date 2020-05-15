Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils Recalled For Milk

by

Mellace Family Brands California Inc. (Johnvince Foods) of Warren Ohio is recalling Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that isn’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

Nonpareils are small candies that are used as decoration in baking. This product was distributed through Wegmans retail stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recalled product is a plastic tub with a tamper evident seal and attached pre-printed label. Printed on the label is “WEGMANS,” and the product description “WEGMANS SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE NONPAREILS.” It was sold in 18.5 ounce (1 pound 2.5 ounce), or 524 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 77890-49787. The product’s best by dates are 12/18/20 and 12/28/20.

The product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk as required by law. If you purchased this product and can’t eat milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw ti away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from tingling of the mouth, tongue, and lips, to hives and itching, nausea and diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the mouth and throat. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, gas, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea.