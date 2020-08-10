Wegmans Valencia Oranges Lemons and Other Foods Recalled For Listeria

by

Wegmans Valencia Oranges, lemons, and other products made with fresh lemon are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY between July 31 and August 7, 2020. No illnesses associated with these recalled items have been reported to Wegmans or to its supplier to date.

The recalled items are Wegmans Valencia Oranges in 4 pound bags, with UPC number 7789052363; Wegmans Lemons in 2 pound bags with UPC number 7789015917; and Wegmans bulk lemons with UPC number 4033. Freshouse Produce LLC recalled these foods after internal testing found Listeria monocytogenes on one piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities.

The only mention of recalled foods made with fresh lemons is this from the recall post: “a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon.” No further details were given. If you think you may have purchased one of those products call Wegmans for further details.

Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using their Shoppers Club program. If you bought any of these Wegmans Valencia Oranges Lemons or products, do not eat them. Throw them away after first sealing the produce in foil or plastic wrap. Put them into a garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also return the products to the service desk at the Wegmans where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean the area where you stored those items, even the refrigerator, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the produce.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to develop. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth, miscarriage, or premature labor if they contract this infection, even though they may think they only have a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.