Wild Harvest Organic Basil Recalled For Cyclospora Contamination

United Natural Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Wild Harvest Organic Basil for possible cyclospora contamination. The basil was distributed out of UNFI’s Hopkins, Minnesota distribution center to retailers in Minnesota between 4/18/2020 – 5/8/2020. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recall is for Wild Harvest Organic Fresh Basil, sold in 0.25 ounce, 0.75 ounce, 2 once, and 4 ounce plastic clamshell containers. The UPC numbers on the product, respectively, are 0071153550450, 0071153550322, 0071153550762, and 0071153550323. The product has a white sticker with black ink on the back that states “Product of Columbia and “112.”

Routine sampling found the parasite in the basil. Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that can cause cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness. While the illness is not necessarily life-threatening, it can be debilitating and keep people confined to their homes for weeks at a time. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include explosive and unexpected diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramps, bloating, tase, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low grade fever.

This product was distributed in grocery stores in Minnesota. If you bought it, do not eat it or use it in recipes. Throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap to keep other people and animals away. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.