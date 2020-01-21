by

The Yosemite outbreak is norovirus, according to the National Park System. The announcement states that about 170 people were sickened with gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after visiting the park. Those affected include park visitor and employees. Most of those sickened spent time in Yosemite Valley before getting sick.

There are two confirmed cases of norovirus among those sickened as of January 16, 2020. Most of the reported case symptoms are consistent with a norovirus infection. Still, Yosemite National Park officials and medical professionals with the National Park Service Office of Public Health are continuing to investigate the outbreak and are still conducting interviews with patients. Officials do not know the exact cause of the outbreak.

Most people got sick on or around the first week of January 2020. There has been a “significant decline” of new cases reported in teh past week, according to the notice.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus and can cause large outbreaks with symptoms that appear very quickly, usually about 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the pathogen. The virus spreads through direct contact with an ill persons, through touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated, or eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with the virus.

The best way to prevent the spread of norovirus is to stay home from work and school if you are sick, especially with vomiting and diarrhea. In addition, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used, although they are not as effective as soap and water.