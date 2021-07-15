5000 Years Foods Cabbage Kimchi Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

5000 Years Foods Cabbage Kimchi is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm, 5000 Years Foods, is located in Chicago, Illinois.

The ten recalled products are all 5000 Years Foods brand. The recalled items include Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi, No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi, White Kimchi, and Baby Napa Kimchi. Thee items were all distributed in Illinois where the product was further distributed. It did reach customers to retail stores potentially nationwide.

The recalled 5000 Years Foods Cabbage Kimchi was sold in 5 gallon plastic tubs and 128 ounce, 64 ounce, 32 ounce, and 16 ounce glass jars. The codes on the product that are printed on the top of the lid are 09052021 through 09252021. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

This recall was triggered by FDA sampling that found Listeria monocytogenes in the company’s production facility. The company says it corrected all actions via the FDA guidelines and is waiting for the environmental test results from a licensed lab.

If you purchased any of these recalled items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them or wrapping them to keep them away from other people and animals, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these 5000 Years Foods Cabbage Kimchi products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.