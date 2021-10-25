AFFCO USA Frozen Raw Lamb Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

AFFCO USA frozen raw lamb is being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. About 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announced. No reports of adverse reactions or illness have been reported to the government or the company to date in connection with this problem. The Importer of Record is AFFCO USA, located in Jacksonville, Florida.

The frozen raw lamb shoulder items were produced on July 12, 2021. They are packed in cardboard boxes weighing between 33 pounds and 39 pounds each, which contain frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products with a shipping mark of M1353023. Each box has the New Zealand establishment seal “SPM135.” The lamb was shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. You can see pictures of the boxes and product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that some of this AFFCO USA frozen raw lamb is in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have them. If you did purchase any of this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.