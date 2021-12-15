Alasko IQF Frozen Corn Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Alasko IQF Frozen Corn is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination and is part of an investigation into a Salmonella outbreak in that country. No illnesses have been associated with this specific recalled product, however. The recalling firm is New Alasko Limited Partnership.

The recall notice states, “This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The investigation into the source of the foodborne illness outbreak is ongoing; however, at this time there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.”

The corn was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba at the hotel, restaurant, and institutional level and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled product is Alasko IQF Frozen Corn (individually quick frozen) that is packaged in 12 kilogram (6 x 2 kg) containers. The UPC number printed on the product label is 1 069505

816003 4. The codes on the product are Lot: GT21120

P.O: 112943.

A food safety investigation has been launched by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed via CFIA recall notices. The government is ensuring that this product is being removed from the marketplace.

If you purchased this Alasko IQF Frozen Corn, do not serve it to customers and do not eat it. You can discard it in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure garbage can or you can return it to the seller for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, headache, vomiting, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms typically start a few hours to a few days after exposure to the pathogen.