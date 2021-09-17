Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing Recalled For Botulism

by

Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing is being recalled for possible Clostridium botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Drew’s Organics LLC of Chester, Vermont.

The recalled product is Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing that is packaged in a 12 fluid ounce glass bottle. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4099100023169. And the best if used by date is February 15, 2023. One lot code of this product is recalled, but the lot code is not included in the recall notice. No other Aldi products are affected by this recall.

The problem is a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth in the product. This salad dressing was distributed to select Aldi stores between August 20, 2021 and September 10, 2021 in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Drew’s Organics observed a color difference in the dressing after manufacturing. Investigation revealed that there was out of spec pH. If the pH of a bottled or canned product is too high, this pathogen can grow and produce the botulinum toxin.

If you bought the product, do not eat it, even if some has been consumed and no one got sick. You can throw the bottle away after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.