All Randall Jarred Beans Recalled For Possible Botulism and Spoilage Risk

by

Randall Foods of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all of its Randall jarred beans for a possible botulism and premature spoilage risk. Manufacturing deviations included a malfunctioning temperature indicating device that raises the possibility that the beans were not effectively processed. Beans are a low acid food that must be canned properly or Clostridium botulinum bacteria can grow, producing the botulism toxin.

Processing canned or jarred foods at a temperature that is too low can lead to this risk. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with jar sizes, UPC numbers, and best by dates. Some of the recalled products include Great Northern Beans, Pinto Beans, Mixes Beans, Kidney Beans, Black Beans, and Garbanzo Beans, among others, packed in various jar sizes.

All of these beans are packed in 48 ounce, 24 ounce, and 15.40 ounce glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top. About 1.6 million cases of recalled products were sold between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

If you bought any of these Randall jarred beans, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly first because of the potential for cross-contamination. You can discard them by first double bagging the jars, then putting them into a secure garbage can. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.