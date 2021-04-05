Armeniacal Apricot Kernels Recalled For Possible Cyanide Poisoning

by

More apricot kernel products have been recalled in Canada because they contain enough amygdalin to possibly cause cyanide poisoning. This time, Armeniacal apricot kernels are being recalled. There have been no illnesses reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled items were sold in British Columbia at the retail level. Amygdalin is a compound that occurs naturally in apricot kernels. In the intestines, this compound is metabolized into cyanide. The human body can handle small quantities of cyanide, but large amounts can cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The recalled items include Armeniacal apricot kernels with code 590080 that was sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number on the package and no code numbers. This product was sold from January 21, 2020 to April 30, 2020, inclusively, at these locations: Nutri Herbs, located at Unit 1065- 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, British Columbia; and Nice Herbs, which is located at Unit 101M -15277 100 Ave., Surrey, British Columbia.

The second recalled item is Armeniacal with product code 590090 sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number and no code printed on the label. This product was also sold from January 21, 2020 to April 30, 2020, inclusively, at Nutri Herbs, a store located at Unit 1065- 1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, in British Columbia; and at Nice Herbs, which is located at Unit 101M -15277 100 Ave., in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include anxiety, weakness and confusion, headache, restlessness, nausea, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and loss of consciousness. If seizures and cardiac arrest occur, people can die. This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If more products are identified, the government will notify the public through food recall warnings.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged or sealed package in a secure garbage can so other people can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.