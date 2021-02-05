by

At least 110 pets are dead after eating aflatoxin contaminated pet food, according to the FDA. The FDA and several state departments of agriculture are investigating certain products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods that may contain potentially fatal levels of the toxin.

A recall was issued on December 30, 2020 for several varieties of those foods. On January 11, 2021, the recall was expanded to include all pet foods that contain corn and were made in the company’s Oklahoma plant. These are Sportmix, Pro Pac, and Nunn pet foods and Splash Fat Cat fish foods that expire on or before July 9, 2022. On January 25, 2021, FDA added a list of countries to which the recalled products may be been exported. You can see the complete list of recalled products, along with expiration dates and package sizes, at the FDA web site.

In addition to the 110 dead pets, at least 210 are sick. Not all of these cases have been officially confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through lab tests or veterinary record review. This is an ongoing investigation.

Aflatoxins are produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus which grows on corn and other grains. At high levels, aflatoxins cause illness and death. Veterinary symptoms include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and/or diarrhea. Some pets can suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms.

If you have one of the listed recalled products, do not feed it to your pet. You can take the food back to the place of purchase or throw it away after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it. Sanitize pet food bowls, scoops, and storage containers using bleach, rinsing them well, and dry thoroughly before you use them to hold pet food again.

If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact your veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your vet. You can report adverse events to the FDA through the Safety Reporting Portal.