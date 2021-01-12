Recall of Sportmix Dog and Cat Food For High Aflatoxin Levels Expanded

by

The recall of Sportmix dog and cat food for high aflatoxin levels has been expanded to include more products. Midwestern Pet Foods of Evansville, Indiana is expanding the December 30, 2020 recall to include all dog and cat food products that are made with corn and that were manufactured at the company’s Chickasha Operations Facility within a certain expiration date range. The corn used to make these foods has aflatoxin levels that exceed acceptable limits.

The recalled products now include all those that expire on or before July 9, 2020, depicted as 07/09/22 in the date code that is stamped on the label. Products with expiration dates after 07/09/22 are not included in the recall. These products were distributed nationally to online distributors and retail stores.

There have been reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs that are associated with some lots of these products. No human illnesses have been reported.

Aflatoxin is a toxin that is produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus that can grow on corn. At high levels, this toxin is poisonous to pets. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include jaundice, vomiting, sluggishness, loss of appetite, and diarrhea. If your pet ate these products and has been ill with these symptoms, see your vet immediately.

The unique Chickasha identifier located in the date code on the back of the bag is “05” and “REG. OK-PFO-0005” at the end of the date code. The only Midwestern Pet Foods facility that produces product with a three-line date code is the Chickasha facility.

The brand names are Pro Pac, Splash, Nunn, Sportstrail, and Sportmix. Recalled products are as follows, with lot codes that can be found in Expanded Recall Lot Numbers:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk Pro Pac Performance Puppy Splash Fat Cat 32% Nunn Better Maintenance Sportstrail 50 Sportmix Original Cat 15 Sportmix Original Cat 31 Sportmix Maintenance 44 Sportmix Maintenance 50 Sportmix High Protein 50 Sportmix Energy Plus 44 Sportmix Energy Plus 50 Sportmix Stamina 44 Sportmix Stamina 50 Sportmix Bite Size 40 Sportmix Bite Size 44 Sportmix High Energy 44 Sportmix High Energy 50 Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5 Sportmix Premium Puppy 33

If you purchased any of these Sportmix dog and cat products, do not feed them to your pets. Throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Wash and sanitize pet food bowls cups, and storage containers after you discard this food. And wash your hands thoroughly after handling recalled food or any utensils that came into contact with the food.