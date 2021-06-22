Bea Lydecker Living Free Supplements Recalled For Allergen

by

Bea Lydecker’s Naturals of Oregon City, Oregon is recalling six Bea Lydecker Living Free supplements products because they contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

These dietary supplements were distributed to retailers, wholesalers, and practitioners nationwide. They were also sold from the company’s website between June 2019 and June 17, 2021. These are the recalled products:

Living Free Adult Extra (vitamins), 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Adult Extra (vitamins), 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Immune, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Immune, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate, 180 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate, 500 capsules per bottle.

The products are packed in white HDPE plastic bottles with threaded HDPE lids. There are no UPC numbers, lot codes, or expiration dates printed on the label. The recall was initiated when an FDA inspection revealed that the product contained soy lethicin but the labels only declared lethicin. You can see pictures of all of the product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Bea Lydecker Living Free Supplements and are allergic to soy, do not consume them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.