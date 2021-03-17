Bravo Packing Expands Its Recall of Pet Food For Salmonella and Listeria

by

Bravo Packing is expanding its March 4, 2021 recall of pet food products for possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No human or animal illnesses related to the consumption of these products have been reported to the company to date.

The recall now includes all Bravo Packing pet food and bones in all package sizes. During an FDA inspection, samples collected tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The recall is being expanded due to potential cross-contamination.

The recalled products include Performance Dog chub frozen raw dog food in 2 pound size; Performances Dog chub frozen raw dog food in 5 pound size; “Green Tripe” cub – ground bovine stomach frozen raw dog food in 2 pound packages, and “Green Tripe” chub-ground bovine stomach frozen raw dog food in 5 pound packages.

Also recalled is “Beef” chub – ground frozen raw dog food in 2 pound packages and “Beef” chub – ground frozen raw dog food in 5 pound packages. “Performance Dog” patties frozen raw dog food in unknown sizes is recalled, as is “Tripe” in 1/4 pound patties frozen raw dog food in unknown sizes. Finally, smoked Bones, in 14 varieties, of unknown package sizes, is recalled.

Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can cause illness in pets and in people. Pets can eat this food, get sick, and spread the pathogens in their feces, which can contaminate their fur and environment. Pets who are sick may be lethargic, have diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. If your pet has been ill, see your veterinarian.

Bravo Packing works with distributors that fill orders to retail stores and to consumers directly nationwide.

If you have any of these products in your home freezer, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw them away after first double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other animals can’t access them. ou can also take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution since Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temperatures below 40°F and freezing doesn’t kill it. Use a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.