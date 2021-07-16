BrightFarms Salads Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

BrightFarms Salads are being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, after one of the company’s products, Sunny Crunch Salad, was linked to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak. These greens were grown in an indoor greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois. The salads were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.

These BrightFarms salads were sold by these retailers: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, select Walmart stores, Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, and Jewel-Osco in Illinois; Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, and select Walmart stores in Wisconsin; select Walmart stores in Iowa; and Strack Van Till in Indiana. More retailers may have carried these products.

All of the recalled salads are BrightFarms brand. They are packaged in clear plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/21. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled BrightFarms Salads include Nutrigreens in 3 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200458; Butter Crisp in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200484; Harvest Crunch in 4 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200486; and Mighty Romaine in 4 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200452 and 8 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200491.

Also recalled is 50/50 Spring & Spinach in 4 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200440; Spring Crunch in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200470; Lakeside Crunch in 4 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200470 (the FDA notice lists this UPC number as the same as for Spring Crunch); Spring Mix in 4 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200441 and 8 ounce containers with UPC number 5706200451; and Sunny Crunch in 4 ounce package with UPC number 5706200460 and 8 ounce packages with UPC number 5706200485. The recall is limited to these specific products that were grown at the company’s Rochelle Illinois indoor farm. Products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

If you have purchased any of these salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator with soap and water after discarding these BrightFarms salads, and wash your hands with soap and water.